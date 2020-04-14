JOHNSON CREEK — Much to the delight of its school board and superintendent, it turned out Monday that the electorate in the Johnson Creek School District on April 7 voted in favor of a $15 million comprehensive Early Childhood (EC)-grade 4 addition to the Johnson Creek Middle School/High School.
Proponents of the project have said it will be designed to meet the needs of students today and well into the future.
The vote was a breathtakingly close — 782, “yes” to 754, “no.”
“It’s good. With our history of referendums, it’s always important to connect with the community and that has been tough during the school closure and COVID-19,” Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Mike Garvey said Monday after the result rolled in. “It was difficult just making the connections, make all the pieces work this time. In previous referendums, we could sit down with individuals and meet with groups to explain the details of the issue. This time, we didn’t have a good idea if we had done enough.”
The building plan calls for the addition of the new elementary school to the current middle and high schools on the west side of Johnson Creek on County Highway B.
The proposal, according to school district officials, was developed as a long-term solution and involves constructing an EC-grade 4 addition to the Johnson Creek Middle School/High School for grades 5-12. All elementary school programs will be relocated from the current Highway 26 location that lies to the east.
“The new school will be designed to accommodate our growing student population, with distinct classroom areas, energy efficiencies and secure entrances,” Garvey said in making a presentation on the proposal in the days before the vote.
The building will also include an additional two-stationed gym for school and community use.
The unique construction design of the domes of the high school and middle school will provide for heightened security and flexibility in instructional methods, all at a much lower cost, Garvey added.
According to information provided by the district, a new, domed structure will cost less in construction costs when compared to a conventional design. The efficiency of the middle and high school domes currently is saving the district more than 30 percent of its per-square-foot energy costs, Garvey said.
The $15 million cost of the project translates to an estimated annual tax increase of 38 cents per $1,000 of fair market property value. For a property valued at $150,000 the costs would be approximately $4.75 per month.
“We have a pretty decent plan in place to start construction yet this construction year,” Garvey said. “This summer we could see some earth movers out there.”
Garvey admitted this referendum, like the last, was a little too close for comfort.
“This was a close one. We didn’t have an idea on how this would go, but we won by 33 votes in 2014 and that was a larger voter turnout,” Garvey said. “Historically, it has been like this. I am happy with the turnout and so is the board. We are just finishing the project we started in 2008 and then approved in 2014. This (elementary school) is the next phase we promised the community we’d get to someday. Now we are ready to do it.”
