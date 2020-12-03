Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said Tuesday the city has logged some steady COVID-19 case numbers.
She said in her COVID-19 update there were 11,120 investigations with 8,628 not being a case, but 1,795 are confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Quest said out of the total investigations there have been 1,612 who recovered among 183 actives cases, 24 probable and 382 suspect cases, which is defined as any illness with clinical compatible symptoms of COVID-19 infections for whom laboratory confirmation is pending.
She said there are currently 291 open contacts with 23 deaths and 3% of cases requiring hospitalization.
Quest said Watertown recorded 1,795 cumulative positive cases with a seven day average of 16.3 new positive case each day.
“We have some pretty steady high numbers over a period of time,” Quest said. “We have not been closed for a holiday since New Year’s Day. We took the holiday (Thanksgiving) off because we knew there was going to be less testing the day before and the day after Thanksgiving. It was refreshing for the staff to have the day off.”
She said the age group that is being hit the hardest with COVID-19 are between 20 and 29 and individuals 50 to 59 years old are the second highest group affected by COVID-19.
As for pediatric cases, Quest said she’s seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in children ages 9 to 13 and 14 to 17.
“Currently, the middle school and high school are in the blended model,” she said. “There are individuals in isolation and quarantine.”
Quest said this week there has been “active” discussions on a vaccine and how it will be distributed.
“I have been on a number of calls already trying to understand what the vaccine distribution is going to look like,” she said. “We want to make sure our highest risk healthcare workers are vaccinated first.”
Quest said she didn’t know the timeline of vaccine distribution, but said there is some discrepancy in the federal plan.
“Our state plan will come out as soon as the federal plan is presented,” she said. “We should have a pretty solid federal plan and statewide plan for distributing the vaccine.”
She said her staff is continuing with robust testing.
“We continue to have a good supply of testing for long-term care facilities, the hospital and community members,” she said.
