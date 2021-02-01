JUNEAU — A 25-year-old Oshkosh man is in custody following an incident Saturday in which he allegedly had Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and Juneau police officers doing their best to quell a situation in which they were seeing their law enforcement vehicles damaged.
“At about 8:12 p.m. Saturday, the Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy traveling westbound on County W,” a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department stated. “That pursuit was joined by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The fleeing vehicle left the roadway shortly after leaving the City of Juneau and struck a squad car when re-entering the highway.”
The vehicle fled to the City of Beaver Dam on Highway W and while law enforcement attempted to stop it in the City of Beaver Dam, it crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad, causing disabling damage to both.
“The vehicle fled again eastbound on County W and ran off the roadway on County W just west of Crystal Lake Road,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau Police Department and Beaver Dam Police Department set up a perimeter around the car as it was learned that the subject was armed with a firearm.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with our armored vehicle and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle was also requested and responded,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “Negotiations took place with the driver of the Envoy for nearly eight hours in hopes of a peaceful resolution. Beaver Dam Paramedics were also called to standby.
“At 4:05 a.m. after extensive negotiations, an extraction plan was executed safely,” Schmidt said.
“The suspect was taken into custody and no one was injured,” the sheriff said.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Oshkosh, was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was transported to the Dodge County Detention Facility where he is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident.
This case remains under investigation by the Juneau Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was a great example of outstanding teamwork by all involved and we thank the public for their patience while we worked hard to resolve the situation,” Schmidt said.
