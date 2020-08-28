JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Thursday he agrees with a letter some law enforcement organizations drafted and sent to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to refrain from making comments related to the police-involved shooting in the City of Kenosha.
The letter’s purpose asks Evers’ and his administration to “discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known.
“Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation.
“A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.
“Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.
“Law enforcement leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.”
Schmidt, who’s the second vice president of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association and a Wisconsin Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association member, sided with those who signed the letter. They included: Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll, president of the Wisconsin Badger State Sheriff’s Association; City of Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi, president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association; Sauk County Chief Jeff Spencer, president of the Wisconsin Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association and City of Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb, president of Wisconsin Police Executive Group.
