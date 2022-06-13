Tina Crave, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, has answered this week’s 10 questions for the Watertown Daily Times.
Crave began her career at Watertown Regional Medical Center as a physical therapist after earning her degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She completed a masters in business administration degree while working full-time and served in various leadership roles at the hospital over the course of 20 years before transitioning to the foundation.
Among Crave’s favorite projects at the hospital was facilitating the creation of Harvest Market. “This was a wonderful opportunity which allowed me to work with some fantastic chefs and dietitians while merging two of my passions: food and wellness.”
Locally, Crave serves on the boards of Rainbow Hospice and Thrive Economic Development. At the state level, Crave serves on an executive committee for the Office of Children’s Mental Health.
Crave and her husband Mark live in Watertown with their teenage children. Mark is a co-owner of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, and when not in school, the kids work in the family business.
The Crave family can often be found at the kid’s sporting events, at school activities and enjoying the region’s great parks and trails.
1. How did you get involved with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation? “I worked at Watertown Regional Medical Center for 20 years in clinical and leadership roles, and my passion has always been prevention and wellness. When the foundation was created in 2015, I jumped at the opportunity to focus on creating wellbeing at the community level.”
2. What is your most memorable experience with the foundation? “The foundation has given me the opportunity to work with some amazing people. Our board members had the foresight to envision the foundation’s role as a collaborator and mobilizer of resources to create measurable community impact. Our team comes to work each day to courageously solve complex challenges, and we learn something together every day. I’ve been humbled by our community volunteers and professionals who give so much of themselves to serve all of us. I’m particularly grateful to those who supported our youngest and oldest residents through the pandemic.”
3. If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why? “I want to do a hut-to-hut backpacking trip through the Alps while I still have the energy to do so. These mountain “huts” have modest sleep accommodations with fantastic views and 3-course dinners so you can experience the beauty of the region without needing to totally rough it.”
4. What is your favorite food? What is something you would never eat and why? “There is nothing better than sharing a hot pizza and laughs with family and friends. With that said, I really like vegetables, and we eat many more than our children would like to. The one food I can never eat – and I can’t explain why – is bananas.
5. What is the last book you read and what was the best part of the story? “I enjoy World War II historical fiction; I’m inspired by the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity. Two of my all-time favorites are ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ and ‘The Bread Thief.’”
6. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? Do you like toppings and is so, what do you put on your ice cream? “Chocolate peanut butter ice cream with pecans on top.”
7. Is there a surprising fact about you that you would like to share? “Both of our children we adopted internationally. Our son was born in Eastern Ukraine, and our daughter was born in Russia. We lived for 3 weeks in each country and promised to help our kids learn about and honor their heritage. We’ve had some very interesting discussions over the last 6 months.
8. Are you a morning or late night person? When do you do your best work? “Definitely early morning. One of my favorite things is drinking coffee and watching the sun rise on Sunday morning when the house is quiet. I’m embarrassed to admit I have trouble staying awake after 10 p.m.
9. What was your first car and do you have any memories about it? “My first car was a Geo Metro. One morning in college I woke up and found it in the middle of the street. I assume a group of guys wanted to see if they could lift it.”
10. What do you enjoy doing in the outdoors? “I spend as much time as I can outdoors and rarely sit still. Some of my favorites are hiking, biking, walking the dog, boating, dining alfresco and sharing great conversation over a campfire.”
