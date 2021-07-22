WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald from Juneau has cosponsored legislation that would amend the internal revenue code to prohibit tax exempt organizations from directly funneling money into official election organizations.
This bill serves as a response to the hundreds of millions of ‘Zuckerbucks’ used during the 2020 election, where Mark Zuckerberg funneled $350 million through a non-profit to thousands of state and local election organizations—92% of which were Democrat-leaning precincts.
“It was bad enough in 2020 when Democrat state leaders completely steamrolled official election procedures, but we know too that billionaire Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unduly influenced local election organizations by funneling money into Democrat-leaning precincts,” said Fitzgerald. “This bill prevents tax exempt organizations from pushing their agenda by seizing election responsibilities from local election officials. When official election organizations fail to operate free from outside influence, Americans lose faith in the integrity of our system.”
Fitzgerald joined Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York last month, alongside 12 of their Republican colleagues, in a letter to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that received $350 million in grants from Zuckerberg to “safely serve every voter.” In the letter they demand answers and transparency so the public can properly assess the influence of these grants.
Congressman Fitzgerald is also a member of the Election Integrity Caucus. The mission of the caucus is to proactively educate Americans about election security, advocate nationwide for reforms to strengthen security, and advance legislation to protect the ballot box and restore voter confidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.