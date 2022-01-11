JEFFERSON – Jefferson High School has seen a steep increase in students testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week. On Monday, the school reached the threshold defined by the district as “high transmission,” kicking new mitigation measures into gear.
As of Friday, Jefferson High School was reporting 19 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days and as of Monday, that rolling seven-day total had increased to 28.
In keeping with COVID protocols approved by the school board in October, this causes stricter mitigation measures to kick in, including a masking requirement which will be in place for the next 14 days.
In accordance with the School District of Jefferson’s “Situational Mitigation Measures Thresholds” chart, once a school building reaches this level of transmission, everyone in the building is required to wear a mask, staff and students alike, unless they have an individual exemption.
In addition, the school is required to do close contact tracing for anyone exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
All students and staff members determined to be “close contacts” of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to go into quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated, asymptomatic, and masked, or if they have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered within the last 90 days, thus gaining natural immunity.
Those who test positive will be directed to go into isolation for five days, and if no longer symptomatic or if those symptoms are resolving after those five days, to wear a mask for an additional five days. To return to school, people also need to have been free from fever for 24 hours.
Those determined to have been “exposed” to COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine in accordance with the district’s COVID mitigation measures chart. A negative PCR test is likely to shorten that quarantine time.
More detailed information is available in the COVID-19 section of the district’s website at sdoj.org.
Of the temporary mask mandate, Jefferson schools Superintendent Charles Urness said, “This is a group mitigation measure.
“We are in a challenging time,” Urness said.
“The numbers are going to be high regardless,” he said, referring to steep increases in COVID cases nationwide driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. “If we do these measures, we hope to keep things manageable.
“This is what we set up back in October,” the superintendent said. “We hope this works, and I am optimistic that it will.”
In the meantime, the district asks that parents monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms before bringing them to school each morning, and urges families to keep their children home if they’re ill.
While the district is dealing with this current omicron-driven COVID spike, officials strongly recommend following all protective measures such as social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing in order to minimize the impact on local schools, classrooms and programs.
The district encourages anyone experiencing symptoms, family members and close contacts to get a PCR test.
Local residents can check the transmission level on a daily basis on the School District of Jefferson’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which documents the number of cases in each building, the transmission level and the percentage affected.
