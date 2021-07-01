William Loss, who was employed as Watertown High School’s principal, resigned effective Wednesday.
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Loss, who worked as a principal, also served in other education roles. He started in the Watertown Unified School District in August 2015.
Loss will now serve as principal for Beaver Dam Middle School, according to his LinkedIn page. He was hired by the Beaver Dam School District June 14.
In his resignation letter, Loss wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter to inform you of my intent to resign from my position as principal at Watertown High School so that I may pursue another administrative opportunity that better meets the needs of my family.
“The last six years have been a tremendous experience for me and I feel fortunate to have been entrusted as principal at WHS. Time and again I have said that the most impressive aspect of our district is the people – students and colleagues alike,” Loss wrote. “I am especially grateful for your leadership and support. The district and community should consider themselves fortunate to have you as their superintendent.”
Loss said it was a “privilege to work with such dedicated staff.”
He wrote, “The accomplishments we have celebrated, as well as the challenges and opportunities that have presented themselves, have allowed me to grow both professionally and personally. I am confident that WHS is poised for great success due to the efforts of our staff and District Leadership Team.”
Loss is a Beaver Dam resident who is active in coaching and was previously the athletic director and associate principal of Beaver Dam High School from 2007-2009.
He was the assistant principal at Baraboo High School for a year before serving as the principal from 2010 to 2013. Loss went on to serve two years as the Kewaskum High School principal. He then served as the principal of Watertown High School.
In 2010, Loss received his superintendent license.
He is taking over this new role from Christine Ziemann, who accepted a position at Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.