These three staff members accounts for the lion’s share of awards the Watertown Daily Times won at the 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper contest. Designer Liz Quezada, reporter Ed Zagorski and reporter Diane Graff, from left, together helped the Daily Times win seven awards.

 Scott Peterson

The Watertown Daily Times Friday earned seven awards at the 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest award ceremony.

The ceremony, the first one held virtually on YouTube, due to the pandemic, saluted the work of newspapers across the state in a variety of categories.

For the Daily Times, reporter Ed Zagorski received three awards, including a first place in Class C for the best feature story (non-profile) for the article he wrote for Family & Friends magazine about Chelsey Berg, the Watertown native, who lost fingers and suffered other permanent damage after being stranded while mountain climbing in Argentina.

Zagorski also took third place in feature for profile story he did on Conrad Wild, a Woodland firefighter who died suddenly, and honorable mention in reporting on local education for his coverage of the $20 million Dodgeland School District referendum.

Diane Graff, lifestyle reporter, took home two awards, honorable mention for a photo essay on ice fishing and, for general news reporting, for her story about a Rome man who makes crosses that say “Jesus is Lord.”

The Daily Times also won an honorable mention for Family & Friends magazine as best special section. In addition, Liz Quezada, who is responsible for the layout of the magazine, won second place for ad design — best multiple advertiser spread — for her Pre-Holiday Gift Guide.

“One of the most rewarding things to see is when dedicated, hard-working staff members get recognized for their excellence,” said Managing Editor Scott Peterson. “I am so proud of all three winners. They deserve this and so much more for all they do to make the Daily Times such a great paper.”

