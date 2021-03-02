Watertown Regional Medical Center announced Monday afternoon that it is starting construction on a new rehabilitation and sports medicine clinic to be located inside the Medical Office Building next to the hospital.
The cost and size of the facility was not available at Daily Times press time Monday.
According to medical center officials, the new clinic will be located across the hall from the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic that often sees patients referred for rehab-related services.
Construction on the new clinic is expected to be completed early this summer.
“Once finished, all services currently provided at the clinic on State Highway 26 will be relocated,” Steven Hunt, marketing and communications coordinator for the medical center, said. “Physical therapy services will be located in the newly renovated space once occupied by DaVita Dialysis, while occupational therapy services, including lymphedema therapy, will be located in the existing space adjacent to Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
“We are excited to bring all of the rehab and sports medicine services currently provided to the Watertown community under one roof,” said Lisa Crogan, director of Rehab, Sports Medicine & Wellness. “The proximity of these services to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic will create a comprehensive experience to promote healing for our patients.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center employs 17 physical therapists, two physical therapist assistants, eight occupational therapists, two speech therapists and four athletic trainers.
Together, hospital officials said, they provide rehabilitation programs to help treat patients suffering from a variety of medical issues, including back and neck problems, dizziness and balance issues, work, sports and other injuries, joint replacement recovery, arthritis, lymphedema and more.
During construction, the State Highway 26 clinic, located at 1684 Church St., will remain open to meet the needs of patients.
“There are also conveniently located rehabilitation and sports medicine facilities in Lake Mills and Juneau, which will remain open going forward,” Hunt said.
Hospital representative said people in need of rehab and therapy services, should contact their primary or specialty care provider about a referral. After a referral has been made, appointments can be made by calling 920-262-4220 or 920-262-4504.
“We are once again working with Maas Brothers Construction to complete this project,” Hunt added.
Hospital officials did not discuss what will be happening with the Highway 26 facility.
Watertown Regional Medical Center has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with healthcare for more than 100 years.
