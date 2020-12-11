JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will continue offering COVID-19 testing at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, but will change the drive-thru pattern.
Those seeking a test will need to enter the fair park from Spangler Road, proceed to the test site and exit through Gate 3, the entrance of the fair park.
The site hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The site will be allocated 500 test kits per day.
The upcoming test dates are Dec. 18 and 19, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Jan. 8 and 9; Jan 15-16; Jan. 22 and 23; and Jan. 29 and 30.
Feb. 5 and 6; Feb. 12-13; Feb. 19-20; and Feb. 26 and 27; March 5 and 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.