The Watertown area is gearing up for a feisty spring general election Tuesday, with pivotal decisions to be made by the electorate everywhere and the city’s clerk believes all systems are go.
“We are looking forward to seeing the distribution of voters — through adding the fourth polling location this year — flow nicely with less congestion,” said Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunneisen. “We encourage all Watertown voters to get out and vote on election day if they haven’t already done so by absentee.”
Dunneisen said that, If someone needs to register to vote, they can do so at their polling location on Tuesday, or at Watertown City Hall.
“I just have a reminder that they should bring proof of residency, and examples can be found on bringit.wi.gov,” she said. “Also a reminder to bring photo ID to be able to vote. If there are any questions on where a voter’s polling location is, they may look on the city webpage for our GIS mapping system, or call city hall and have a staff member assist them in finding that information.”
A mayoral race highlights the voting ballot in Watertown, as do races for the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education.
Residents in Watertown will see their current mayor, Emily McFarland and write-in candidate Brad Blanke do battle.
There are also two races for Watertown Common Council seats.
Fred Smith and incumbent Cassandra Wagner are squaring off for the District No. 6 aldermanic seat, and Kurt Larsen is going against incumbent Bob Wetzel for Watertown’s District No. 8 seat.
Voters will choose up to four candidates for WUSD board at-large seats. Incumbents who will appear on the ballot are David Schroeder and Paul Van Den Langenberg. New candidates are Mike Higgins, Chad Bailey, Craig Wortman and Lori Holland.
Polls in Watertown will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are: District Nos. 1, 2 and 6, city hall, 106 Jones St.; District No. 5, Madison Area Technical College – Watertown, 1300 W. Main St.; District Nos. 4, 7, and 8, senior center, 514 S 1st St.; Districts 3 and 9, Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.
Jefferson County
From geographic top to bottom, Jefferson County also has some intriguing contests shaping up. Tussles are taking place across the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors’ spectrum and there is a referendum related to the clerk’s and treasurer’s positions in the Town of Watertown. There are races for mayor and alderman in Jefferson, and town board supervisors in Ixonia, among other contests.
Several area school boards are also readying to see the election change their composition.
The election for the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will feature a number of races in the northern portion of the county.
Among the northern contests will be ones in Districts Nos. 4, 8, 9 and 10. There are no candidates in District No. 12, held by Jeff Smith, so the county board chairman may have to appoint a representative to that position. In District No. 4, incumbent Karl Zarling is facing challenge from Timothy P. Mielke. In District No. 8, incumbent Michael Wineke is opposed by newcomer Shari Pill. The position of supervisor in District No. 9 is being sought by newcomers Rick Ziegler and Bruce Degner. The race for supervisor in District No. 10 features newcomers Brian Derge and Mark Groose.
Several county board races have also taken shape in the southern portion of the county. There are openings in Districts Nos. 16, 20, 22, 29 and 30. The District No. 16 seat, currently occupied by Laura Payne, has no candidate and this may require the county board chairman to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
Candidates in District No. 20 are incumbent Curtis Backlund and challenger Frankie Fuller. In District No. 22, incumbent Blane Poulson is challenged by Leslie Ott. District No. 29 has incumbent Mary Roberts facing challenge from Wyatt Cooper, while incumbent Walt Christensen is facing opposition from newcomer Jeff Agnew in District No. 30.
The Town of Watertown is holding a referendum to determine if its residents want to make the positions of clerk and treasurer in the municipality appointed. Both positions are currently elected by town citizens.
The City of Jefferson’s April election ballot will feature several candidates for aldermanic positions, as well as that of mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Dale Oppermann is running, uncontested, for another term of two years. An at-large aldermanic election is being held to choose candidates to fill the seats now held by Richard Lares, Ronald Miller, Deborah Neils and Alan Young. Lares and Neils are planning to return and newcomer Joe Mattke has thrown his hat into the ring, as has registered write-in candidate Jim Schroeder.
The Town of Ixonia is facing an election that will feature incumbents Carl Jaeger and Brian Derge. Charles Raich is challenging for the jobs, as is registered, write-in candidate Dan Rupnow.
Four people will be listed on the ballot for the Lake Mills School Board. They are Sheena Wiedenfeld, Kirk Lund, Andrea Graham and Maureen Kennedy Boelter.
Lifelong Waterloo city resident Austin Kuhl is a write-in for the Waterloo Common Council in Ward 2. Ward 1 Alderwoman Sara Cummings and alderman at-large Ron Griffin are both unopposed.
Three people are vying for two seats on the Waterloo School Board, where candidates include current Clerk Deb Stein, former school board member Sue Quamme and Sara Cummings. Stein and Quamme are running in Area 4 and Cummings is unopposed in Area 3.
Two candidates will be facing off for the Area 4 seat on the Jefferson School Board with candidates being Georgia McWilliam and Lisa Fox. Area 3 is open to write-in candidates, with Cheryl Metcalf having registered.
Dodge County
On the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Larry Bischoff and Sandy Jones will be on the ballot for the District No. 17 seat. As for the District No. 18 seat, incumbent Jeff Caine will square off against political newcomer Ajay Schnitzler. Incumbent Allen Behl will face newcomer Paul Conway and write-in candidate Anthony Mau for the District No. 19 seat. Incumbent supervisor Dennis Schmidt will face Jeremy Johnson in District No. 24. There are also several municipalities, including school districts, that will host elections in Dodge County.
The Village of Reeseville has three trustee positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Chris Abell, Debby Casperson and Grant Rushing. Challenger Nancy Buss is also a candidate.
The City of Juneau has a mayor and three alderpersons on its April ballot. Incumbents, Mayor Dan Wegener and alderpersons Richard Evans and Jane Fude, are running uncontested. However, incumbent alderperson John Schuster is being challenged by newcomer James Ronge.
