FORT ATKINSON — Fond memories of generosity and cooperation abound for outgoing United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties Executive Director Megan Hartwick.
Hartwick’s last day in the position is tentatively scheduled for the end of June, but she said she will be available, indefinitely, to answer questions and help the organization’s new executive director — who is being sought — transition into the job.
Hartwick, who is leaving her post after 8 1/2 years, plans to move her career into copywriting and freelance consulting.
“(My family) is still going to be, very much, in the area,” Hartwick said. “We are not leaving the community, but I will do freelance work in copywriting and freelance consulting with, mostly, a focus on non-profits and small businesses.”
Hartwick is rounding out a tenure with the area United Way that began in November of 2013.
She was born and raised in Fort Atkinson and is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School’s Class of 2003. Hartwick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2007, with a major in operations management, before gaining considerable experience with non-profit organizations while working in Chicago in literacy. She currently serves as an alderwoman in Fort Atkinson.
Hartwick called her decision to leave her position with the local United Way, “multifaceted.” She said she has valued the job immensely and is proud of her work here, along with the efforts of volunteers and the organization’s board.
“But it’s time for new challenges for me and it’s time for a new director to come in here to bring a renewed passion and mindset, and take things to a new level — new expansion,” she said. “It’s hard to leave, because I love the work and the impact it has locally, but it’s time for me to explore something different.”
Hartwick noted that the past few years that have been consumed by the pandemic have been extremely challenging for organizations like the United Way. As a “new normal” sets in, she said, she finds herself with renewed ideas and energy to push her career into its next phase.
“The last few years have seen so many changes and so much pivoting in so many jobs. It spurred a creativity within me and a desire to explore some new things,” she said.
Hartwick praised her United Way partners and a “support system” in the community, and is proud of many accomplishments that were made during her almost decade-long tenure. She said there were solid campaigns that were conducted and that everyone did a good job of increasing the awareness of United Way among the community’s members.
“We did a good job of highlighting what we do in the community and building strong relationships with partners and supporters,” she said, adding a pillar grant funding initiative brought United Way new partners and awareness, while the launching of the Ride United program in various Jefferson County cities was also a welcome addition. The latter provided rides to select medical clinics and food pantries via agencies, including Brown Cab and Watertown Transit.
Other accomplishments while the area United Way was under Hartwick’s direction were the organization’s campaign growth by almost $100,000; a merger with Watertown Area United Way; growth in partner agency grant funding; introduction of an eviction prevention program; launching of a Facebook page, new website and monthly newsletters and the introduction of a new, annual Season of Caring initiative.
Hartwick said that five or six years ago, quarterly round table meetings were undertaken to discuss “best practices” among different non-profit agencies in the area and this led to constructive cross-pollination of ideas.
According to Hartwick, there has been no urgency behind her departure and she understands the need for her to be available to train her successor. She said she will make herself available to review applicants who apply to replace her and she can even spare the time to take part in job interviews.
“I can take time with the new person, so they can feel confident in assuming their role,” she said. “And I will be available to assist and answer questions. The initial plan is that I will be done by the end of June, but we can adjust that. The board members can always get in touch with me and the new director can contact me. The new new director can have his or her autonomy, but I am available for any questions or concerns that they may have.”
“I want to say how grateful I am to have served in this position and thankful for every board member, volunteer, donor and community partner, because I have learned so much from each of those I have been fortunate enough to have worked with. There is no way we would have had more than eight years of this success without them and them believing in what we were doing,” she said.
Hartwick expressed her appreciation for the work of United Way board members, volunteers, donors and supporters, community partners, as well as her friends and family, who, she said, “ ... were often roped into being volunteers.”
Hartwick said it is important for people to remember that the past few years have been very challenging for everyone and communities should move on from being, at times, environments where criticism has been on the rise, to a return to ones of support and generosity.
“That is what we need to get back to focusing on — helping and supporting — and becoming part of the solution to community problems,” she said, “because these are great communities that we get to live in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.