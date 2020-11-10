As part of its annual street program, the City of Watertown is performing repair work this week on Division and Boughton streets between North Fourth and Hall streets.
City crews are conducting the repair work and, according to information provided by the city, once repairs are complete, the city’s paving contractor, Wolf Paving, will be milling off existing pavement and asphalt overlaying the street. Wolf will likely begin its work this Wednesday.
“The street will be closed to through traffic,” a media release from the city stated. “A detour will be set up and will remain in place until the work is completed, which is anticipated to be later this week.”
“This portion of Division and Boughton Streets is one of the emergency response routes to Watertown Regional Medical Center,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “It is good to know the route is being improved and will provide a smoother traveling surface once the work is completed.”
Generally, the detour will begin for eastbound traffic at the intersection of North 4th and Division streets. Traffic will be detoured north on North 4th Street for approximately one mile to the intersection of North 4th Street and the State Highway 16 Frontage Road. Traffic will then be directed onto the Highway 16 Frontage Road and guided south easterly to the intersection of the Highway 16 Frontage Road and Boughton Street, where the detour will end.
