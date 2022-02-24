JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors once again voted against borrowing for road repairs Wednesday — even a radically scaled back version, but it wasn’t for a lack of support. It was more so for a lack of supervisors in attendance.
Last month, county supervisors voted down $9.2 for approximately 28 miles in road repairs. In 2021, supervisors approved borrowing the same amount to upgrade 25 miles of roadway.
At January’s board meeting, 23 supervisors voted in favor, five were against it and five supervisors were absent, however, the resolution required three-fourths majority of the 33-member board to pass.
Since the $9.2 million borrowing plan was derailed, the Dodge County Highway Committee reduced its request to $4.6 million, for the repairs of approximately 20 miles in road repairs. Again, the board failed to reach a three-fourth’s majority – falling just two votes short Wednesday. Only three supervisors voted against it, and 23 were in favor, but seven supervisors were absent.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the $4.6 million would’ve helped to reconstruct three miles of County Highway M between County Highways JM and J in Watertown and Reeseville. He said it would have helped to reconstruct County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Richwood.
He also said the funds would have been used to get the final section of County Highway M near Clyman completed.
“We’re committed to Clyman on that project,” Field said.
Following the meeting, Field said he was again disappointed with the outcome.
“For us going forward, we’re going to have to use our maintenance dollars to put Band-Aids on our roads to keep them safe,” Field said. “Should we try to resurface the roads and then grind them up a year later? That doesn’t make sense. That’s a waste. It’s a year-to-year guessing game for us.”
He said most likely the highway committee will meet in early March to discuss either the reconstruction of County Highway M, which is 3.2 miles or reconditioning and repaving County Highway J from State Highway 26 to County Highway M, and the same work for County Highway J from State Highway 16 and County Highway 60 to County Highway G, which is 5.1 miles. He said the goal is to do this while the highway is closed for a bridge replacement.
Before the vote, Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown said the delay from January until now may have cost the county an additional $500,000 for the road projects.
Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell, who also chairs the highway committee, said the reason his committee asked for a reduced amount of $4.6 million to borrow was in a “good faith effort” that his fellow supervisors support the effort to improve the 20 miles of roads.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun, who was against the borrowing because it was not planned well enough, said he requested documentation from Field and found the highway committee was going to apply $450,000 to the road projects.
“It always amazes me that money can be found when they want to look for it,” Guckenberger said. “Why don’t we service the debt from our existing budget instead of asking our taxpayers to do so?”
He said the highway committee should spend more time searching for money rather than purchasing new buildings and equipment.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Rubicon said his constituents do not want to borrow for road repairs. He says the individuals who reached out to him are against this in principle and want nothing added to their property taxes.
Those supervisors who voted in favor of borrowing the $4.6 million were Ed Benter and Russell Kottke, both of Fox Lake, Mary Bobholz and Nancy Kavazanjian, both of Beaver Dam, Joseph Marsik of Columbus, Richard Greshay and Andrew Johnson, both of Horicon, Richard Fink, Karen Kuehl and Rob Boelk, all of Mayville, Tim Kemmel of Brownsville, Larry Bischoff of Hustisford, Caine, Allen Behl, Jeff Berres, Frohling and Jenifer Hedrick, all of Watertown, Dennis Schmidt of Juneau, Thomas Nickel of Waupun, Haley Kenevan, Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Del Yaroch, all of Beaver Dam.
Those supervisors who voted against were Siegmann, Guckenberger and Cathy Houchin of Watertown.
The supervisors who were absent were Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun, Dale Macheel of Randolph, Donald Hilgendorf of Horicon, Ben Priesgen of Lomira, Travis Schultz of Waupun, Donna Maly and Dan Hilbert, both of Beaver Dam.
