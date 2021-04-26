Dodge County to begin herbicide spraying

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Commission has acknowledged a need to initiate a higher level of maintenance regarding rural roadside vegetation management, primarily the eradication of noxious invasive plant species.
Invasive species within the road right-of-way and adjacent properties can pose significant health risks to highway workers, utility workers, emergency responders, and anyone else utilizing the right-of-way.
In the coming month the public may notice crews spraying these areas to help control and eradicate wild parsnip and other harmful invasive weed species. The staff has been trained and certified in applying Environmental Protection Agency certified herbicides. These herbicides are plant specific and won’t hurt native plants. This means grasses, milkweed, and other native plants will flourish, helping out wildlife and pollinators.
Herbicides to be used include Plateau, a plant growth regulator; Opensight and Patriot, herbicides that kill the weeds; MSO, a product that helps the herbicide adhere to the leaves; and LOX which helps with drift control.
It is the goal to start this application process approximately May 3, weather permitting.
The commission is optimistic that this 100-mile herbicide application pilot program will enable the department to observe and log the effects and benefits of this blend of herbicides in the Dodge County rural roadside application. Public input is appreciated.
Organic growers can contact the Dodge County Highway office with concerns and questions regarding this program.
For more information, contact the office at 920-386-3650 Mondays through Thursdays.
