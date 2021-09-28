JUNEAU — Dodge County landed a feasibility study to examine how to address its broadband deficiencies that exist within the county.
“We’ve had some successes to improve the broadband infrastructure in some areas of the county,” said Nathan Olson, planning and economic development manager for Dodge County. “However, more needs to be done to improve broadband service across our 900-square-mile region.”
Olson said the goal is to bring improved broadband services to households and businesses in Dodge County.
He said the study will analyze existing broadband assets, including those offered by local telecom service providers, cable companies and government organizations, which provide communication services through schools and first responders.
“The study will also evaluate the types of broadband services available and broadband use patterns and gaps in existing coverage,” he said.
Olson said Dodge County officials hired Design Nine, a firm that specializes in broadband planning, to develop recommendations and a strategic road map for better service in the region.
The cost of the study, which was approved by the Dodge County Board in July 2021, was $74,625 and paid for using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The study is scheduled to be completed by November’s end and will serve to guide the implementation of a modern broadband network.
Olson said a key part of the study includes a broadband survey for both businesses and residents over their current connections.
Paper surveys are already being sent out and surveys can also be completed online.
Olson said these surveys will provide detailed broadband usage and coverage data needed to complete the study.
