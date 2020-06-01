A Dodge County resident was among the 20 deaths recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Saturday. Statewide, the death rate is 588.
Wisconsin health officials are reporting an increase of 523 cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update. The two-week average is 479 daily infections. There is a total of 18,230 people now having tested positive. Deaths account for 3% of all cases in Wisconsin while 14% of those known to have contracted the virus needed to be hospitalized.
In addition to its second recorded death, Dodge County witnessed an increase of 35 new cases Saturday for a total of 215. The county had 420 negative tests returned Saturday for a running total of 4,132. The first death reported in Dodge County was a resident who died out of state.
