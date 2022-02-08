TBE Equipment of Watertown, a locally owned and operated supplier of snowblowers, mowers, trailers, and tractors is expanding to Richfield. The new location will offer all the products and services offered at the Watertown location.
“We’re very excited about opening a second location,” said co-owner Todd Oilschlager. The expansion is due to a growing demand for power equipment and trailers. Oilschlager said customers are looking for trailers that can transport their utility terrain vehicles to camping sites or vacation homes.
“We love to help people find the right solutions for their outdoor equipment needs, whether to get a job done or for fun outdoor activities,” said Oilschlager.
The new showroom and service center is located at 2903 State Highway 167, also known as Holy Hill Road, Richfield. The new store opened this week.
TBE Equipment assists commercial and residential customers find the right lawnmowers, snowblowers, tractors, UTVs, tractors, and power equipment for their needs. TBE also carries a full range of open and enclosed trailers that can haul that equipment for work or enjoyment. Customers include professional landscapers and residential home owners, car enthusiasts and outdoor-sports enthusiasts, among others. TBE also sells portable storage buildings and offers rental equipment.
Oilschlager, his business partner Andrew Berndt, and the TBE team also service and maintain the equipment they sell.
TBE Equipment began in 1994 by selling and servicing trailers to communities within a 25-mile radius of Watertown.
