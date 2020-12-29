Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

Monday at 3:19 a.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

Monday at 9:49 a.m. to the 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Waterloo for a male as a paramedic intercept with treatment.

Monday at 1:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

Monday at 1:24 p.m. to the N8400 block of Airport Road for a male.

Monday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Tuesday at 1:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Wedgewood Court for a male.

Tuesday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

Tuesday at 1:21 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a female who was treated and released.

Tuesday at 1:36 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male.

Tuesday at 1:49 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

Tuesday at 2:09 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway M for a female.

Tuesday at 10:08 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a male.

Wednesday at 6:51 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen for a female.

Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Robert Street for a male.

Wednesday at 12:36 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

Wednesday at 1:14 p.m. to the N500 block of County Road R for a male.

Wednesday at 3:16 p.m. to the N500 block of County Road R for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Fairview Street for a fire alarm.

Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. to the 200 block of South First Street for a cooking fire.

Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a check on a burn complaint.

