Emmanuel McDonald

JEFFERSON — A 41-year-old Lake Mills man is scheduled for a jury trial in Jefferson County Circuit Court in early February, 2021 on one count each of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

In September, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dehring found probable cause that Emmanuel McDonald committed felonies and bound him over for trial.

According to a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office criminal complaint, McDonald visited the Pine Cone Travel Plaza parking lot June 22, 2019 with the intention of having sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He instead met with a member of internet-based citizens’ group that tracks people they believe to be sex predators. The group filmed McDonald admitting he had planned to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

McDonald was later arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department based on the footage.

If McDonald is convicted on both felony counts, he could face a maximum of 65 years in prison and fines of $200,000.

