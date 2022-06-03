JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children ages 5-11 should receive a booster dose five months after their primary COVID-19 vaccination series.
With this recommendation, JCHD, DHS and CDC now recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone five and older.
JCHD will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275.
The CDC also recently strengthened another booster recommendation, encouraging people 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and people 50 and older to get a second COVID-19 booster dose.
On Jan. 3, the FDA authorized the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for administration to individuals 12 through 15 years of age after completion of primary vaccination with the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This new action expands the use of a single booster dose of the vaccine for administration to individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completion of a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine authorized and recommended for ages 5-17 for COVID-19 primary series and booster dose vaccination at this time.
Booster doses can strengthen and extend protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The most commonly reported side effects from the booster dose were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain and chills and fever.
Staying up to date on a COVID-19 vaccines is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from the virus. One is considered up to date with COVID-19 vaccines once you have received all recommended COVID19 vaccines, including a booster dose when you are eligible. Therapeutics that can prevent severe illness from
COVID-19 are also widely available. If one is at high risk for severe illness based on age, underlying or immunocompromising health conditions, talk to a health care provider about the options available or contact the Jefferson County Health Department at COVID19@jeffersoncountywi.gov. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. Many pharmacies may offer walk-in vaccinations.
