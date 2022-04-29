JUNEAU — Six resolutions requesting American Rescue Plan Act funding, for projects ranging from toilets to roadwork to technology upgrades, were prepared and approved by the Dodge County ARPA Project Evaluation Committee Wednesday night.
Those resolutions, which are for more than $3.5 million in funding, will be discussed further by the county’s finance committee. The goal is to have the resolutions before the county board on May 17 for discussion and approval.
The projects recommended for funding include toilet replacements at Astico and Ledge county parks. The project scored 79.9%, the highest on a scoring criteria list. The resolution is to grant $372,000 in funds to replace vault toilets at the two locations. The original request was for $397,000.
The most expensive project on the list of funding resolutions is for $1,977,800 to recondition and replace County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Shields. The project is 6.2 miles.
Another highway project is also being recommended. It is the reconditioning of County Highway J between State Highway 26 and County Highway M, 1.5 miles, to cost $700,000.
Another project being recommended is the placement of fiber lines between Juneau and the St. Helena tower for $360,000. The recommendation is higher than the initial request of $95,000 in funding.
This point-to-point radio link is the main emergency communication line from St. Helena Road to Juneau.
According to the request from the emergency management, Dodge County purchased the existing Harris Constellation microwave link in 2005. Harris stopped selling this product in December of 2010 and the existing microwave went out of support in December 2020. Dodge County does not have a spare to support the microwave device and loss of service from this link would be catastrophic to the essential, mission critical countywide radio communication.
The committee opted not to replace the old microwave technology, but to provide funding for newer technology with fiber optics.
Another recommendation is for $60,000 for a pavilion and picnic shelter at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. It is one of three funding requests sought by the Dodge County Fair Association.
This request is for two 20- by 40-feet shelters for inclement weather conditions. The association also sought funding of $490,000 for a commercial building and. $8s1,700 for an additional shelter.
Funding of $175,000 is being recommended for a Dodge County men’s shelter for homeless in Beaver Dam.
Dodge County is scheduled to receive $17.06 million in rescue act funds. Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expend those funds no later than the end of 2026.
There were more than 72 project proposals submitted by various municipalities, organizations and county agencies seeking a portion of the funding. The proposal requests amounted to $54,095,979.
The ARPA Project Evaluation Committee was recreated at the end of last year. “The committee is to evaluate the proposals, score then and make recommendations,” Chairman Andrew Johnson of Horicon said.
There are six scoring criteria, summary of the project, project description statement of the need or problem identified, project feasibility and implementation, project objectives with short-term and long-term benefits for the people of Dodge County, time-specific measurable outcomes to determine project impact, and a description of other funding sources for a project proposal.
The projects being recommended for funding are slated to be completed this year.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan act on March 11, 2021. It is a federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan included $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments, known as the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The funding under ARPA provides an opportunity for state and local governments to make investments in long-lived assets, rebuild reserves to enhance financial stability, and cover temporary operating shortfalls until economic conditions and operations normalize.
