The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reopened County Highway P at 11:35 a.m., after an accident involving a dump truck spill closed the road earlier this morning
The Dodge County Highway Department will remain on scene for approximately two to three more hours while the rock aggregate is removed from the right of way. Flaggers will remain in the area to keep traffic moving and the workers safe.
Patients were still being evaluated at hospitals, but none of the injuries are believed to be serious or life threatening.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol Inspectors, Hartford Fire and EMS, the Dodge County Highway Department and the township of Rubicon.
Deputies are at the scene of a traffic crash on County Highway P between County Highway NP and Butler Road, just north of Rubicon.
County Highway P is currently closed for the investigation, due to debris in the roadway, and it is expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours, as of 9 a.m. The closure may extend beyond that depending on how well cleanup goes.
At about 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office dispatch received a report of a traffic crash with injuries at this location. The initial investigation indicated a northbound passenger car crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound dump truck which was loaded with aggregate.
Two passenger cars that were stopped on the side of the road in the area were also struck. The dump truck overturned and the load of aggregate was covering the highway.
According to the sheriff's office, the occupant of the dump truck, a 42-year-old Rubicon man, was transported by ambulance. The driver of the passenger car, a 55-year-old Palmyra woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
