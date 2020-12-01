JUNEAU — On Oct. 31, Dodge County 4-H held a “drive in” awards program that marked recognition for 4-H youth and clubs in their achievements in record books and activities throughout the 4-H year.
With the COVID-19 challenges in these times, the event was an abbreviated program held “drive-in” style at the Dodge County Administration Building parking lot.
Dodge County Positive Youth Development Educator Marie Witzel thanked all of the 4-H program supporters, who have helped provide educational programs, financial support for programs, and have helped in a variety of ways to keep Dodge County youth growing in 4-H. Witzel also thanked the volunteer leaders who work with 4-H youth across the county. “Leaders will continue to be a major part of the future in the Dodge County 4-H Program, and we would not have a quality program without them,” Witzel said.
The program opened with recognition of the local record book committees who nominate 4-H members for Overall Achievement in Record Books. These are reviewed by a county committee and top record books are selected. The 2020 awards are sponsored by the Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association.
The following 4-H members in the junior division were recognized for Junior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books: Brianna Ganske, Trenton Highlights, Crystal Purdy, Astico Perserverance; Reid Schmidt, Herman Hornets; and Lucille Stowell, Achievers.
This year’s Julie Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the junior division went to Tori Gillett, Hyland Prairie.
Recipients for Senior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books included: Isabelle Arnold, Hyland Prairie; Brandon Boyd, Lebanon Luckies; and Morgan McGauley, Leipsic.
This year’s Kevin Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the senior division went to Cameron Pokorny, Achievers.
Esther Menn sponsored the secretary awards for many years as she believed in the importance of record keeping. Menn passed away, but memorial dollars from the Trenton Highlights 4-H Club still support this award. This award was presented to Brianna Ganske of Trenton Highlights in the junior division and Allyson Roberts of Oak Grove Owls in the senior division.
Gloria Hafemeister sponsors the reporter awards. This year’s recipient was Katie Schmidt of Achievers 4-H Club.
The 2020 4-H Graduates include Allison Becker, Herman Hornets; Andrew Boschert, Leipsic; Kelley Braun, Leipsic; Condon Caitlin, Sinissippi; Salmi Courtni, Lakeside; Cassidy Ewert , Sinissippi; Kendra Gillett, Hyland Prairie; Jasmine Krahn, Hyland Prairie; Milana Malterer, Sinissippi; Marshal McGauley, Leipsic; Lily Newman, Oak Grove Owls; James Roche, Astico Perseverance; Lexi Schraufnagel, Lomira Clover Leaves; Holley Schwartz, Watertown Badgers; Michelle Stangler, Lebanon Luckies; Ashley Stas, Watertown Badgers; Autumn Verfuerth, Watertown Boosters; and Zachariah Yuenger, River Oaks.
The Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association is a sponsor for the special emphasis theme, “Healthy Living.” The Special Emphasis Club Report awards were presented to Hyland Prairie, Leipsic, and Trenton Highlights.
Four-H clubs that demonstrated achievements in promoting dairy in their communities were also recognized with awards sponsored by the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee. Participating clubs included Achievers, Hyland Prairie, Leipsic, Sinissippi, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers.
Four-H clubs were also recognized for their achievements in community service activities. Adult and youth 4-H members reported over 24,000 hours of community service throughout Dodge County in 2018-2019.
Clubs who submitted their community service reports for 2020 included Achievers, Herman Hornets, Hyland Prairie, Lebanon Luckies, Leipsic, Sinissippi, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers.
