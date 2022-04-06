TOWN OF WATERTOWN — The electorate of the Town of Watertown decided in a Tuesday referendum that it wants things to stay the way they are in terms of how their clerk and treasurer are placed in office — and they will continue to be elected.
Residents opted, by a vote of 135 to 124, not to change to having the town’s treasurer be appointed. The public servant will remain subject to election.
Likewise, the electorate decided, by a vote of 140 to 119, to have the clerk remain subject to the process of election, rather than board appointment.
Town officials have said the idea for the referendum had come, in part, from the demands and complexities of both positions increasing over the years and it was the hope of the current board that those positions would continue to be staffed by competent people.
They also said state and federal paperwork has also become more complicated over the years, and with an appointed clerk and treasurer, the town would have more control over the ongoing education levels of those in both positions.
They said, with appointment, the town could conduct searches outside its boundaries and have a larger field of candidates from which to choose, as well as a better handle on longevity of the persons in the positions.
Adams Publishing Group contacted several townships from throughout Jefferson County to learn whether they operate with clerks and treasurers who are elected, or appointed.
According to clerks responding, the towns of Aztalan, Concord, Farmington, Milford, Lake Mills and Waterloo have their clerks and treasurers elected, while Ixonia, Jefferson and Sullivan appoint theirs.
