Stay Home Alone Class – This course will go over first-aid basics, fire safety, family emergencies, internet safety and other basic guidelines to follow when home alone. This class is open to children 8-12 years. Class will be held on Aug. 25 and 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for non-city residents. Forms are available at the Park and Rec office or register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Adult Softball League — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Fall Adult Softball League on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights. Team fee and roster is due by Aug. 24. Season begins on Sept. 1. Cost is $260 per team. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office.
Tree Climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get people climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7 through adult. This class will be held on Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $35/city resident or $52.50/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Preregistration is required. Limited space is available, so early registration is highly recommended.
Fall Youth Soccer — Fall youth soccer information will be posted on the city’s Facebook Page, city’s website and recdesk online registration software. Information will be available soon.
4K Kicker’s Soccer — The department is currently accepting registration for the fall soccer program targeting boys and girls eligible for 4-year-old-Kindergarten. Must reach age 4 by Sept. 1. This program will be a combination of instruction and scrimmaging and be held on Saturday mornings beginning Sept. 12-Oct. 17. The registration deadline is Aug. 24. A late fee will be added to the cost after Aug. 24. People can register either in the Parks & Recreation office or online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/.
Indoor Pool — The Indoor Pool is open for adult Lap Swim times Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug 28. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Drop in visits are not permitted. 50-minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings will be performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available-please plan to wear your swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 for a Season Pass.
Kayaks are here — Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weekday reservations must be done by 4 p.m., weekend reservations must be made before noon on Fridays. Available hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $10/hour for city residents and $15/hour for non-city residents. Coast Guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian; children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will be used only on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Senior Center Programming Activities — Watertown Senior Center programming activities, including bingo, card games, movies, wii bowling, scrabble, remain suspended. However, the Watertown Senior Center is allowing independent walking and use of stationary exercise equipment for seniors on a limited basis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-hour time slots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five walkers and five exercisers per time slot. Face masks (participants must provide their own) must be worn and social distancing will be in effect. Sign up in advance is required. Call 920-262-8080 for more information and to reserve a time slot.
Park Amenities Update — The city has added a limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park, batting cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open.
The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court.
Reserve a batting cage and court time on the recdesk website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Watch the Facebook page for updates.
Discount Tickets Available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular price. These tickets may be purchased in the office during business hours. Attractions include the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.
