The City of Watertown’s EMS will perform paramedic intercepts with Mayville’s EMS in the near future, when incidents are closer to Watertown Regional Medical Center than they are to Fond du Lac or Beaver Dam, in particular, Hustisford.
The Watertown Common Council on Tuesday evening met in a relatively brief session, with District 3 Alderman Chris Ruetten standing in for absent Mayor Emily McFarland, in the chairman’s seat.
In part, as a result of McFarland and health department head Carol Quest having other obligations, there was no update on the status of COVID-19 in the city near the start of the session. The pandemic updates, at times, have dominated subject matter at the common council’s regular sessions, with both women offering information on how the coronavirus has been affecting the city.
According to Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld, the city’s EMS will perform paramedic intercepts with Mayville in the Hustisford area and the related resolution was unanimously approved by the council.
Paramedic intercepts, as they pertain to Mayville and the Watertown EMS’s new relationship, mean Watertown paramedics will drive out to meet with Mayville EMS units when they have a patient who needs specialized care on their expedited trip to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Biefeld said, in part, that in January of 2020, Mayville EMS had contracted to provide treatment and transport with the Village and Town of Hustisford.
Mayville EMS would like to have a paramedic intercept agreement with the Watertown Fire Department because Mayville EMS provides Advanced EMT services to that area, and at times will need to contact a paramedic service for some calls to aid in transports. The Watertown Fire Department is among the closest paramedic services to that area. Watertown’s paramedics have a wider range of skills and can administer more medications than the EMT’s of Mayville.
Aldermen agreed unanimously Tuesday that appropriate city officials should be authorized to enter into agreements with Mayville EMS for paramedic intercepts.
Biefeld said he was happy with the intercept agreement and that it may well be better than some others the city has with other area municipalities.
He said Mayville has similar agreements with Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac for times when medical emergencies occur closer to hospitals in those cities and taking patients to medical facilities in each of those respective locations makes more sense in terms of proximity.
