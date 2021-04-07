Here are the complete, unofficial returns for contested races in the Watertown area. Results are not official until approved by the respective boards of canvassers.

CITY OF WATERTOWN

100% of wards reporting

Alderman District 1 (one seat)

Tom C. Pasche (inc.) 274

Joel Blase 227

WATERTOWN SCHOOL BOARD (five seats)

100% of wards reporting

David Smith (inc.) 2,336

Adam Bainbridge (inc.) 1,637

Fred Jandt (inc.) 1,743

David Schroeder 2,182

√Tina Johnson 2,721

William Runke 1,415

Katie Najarian 1,986

Craig Wortman 1,862

√Tony Arnett (inc.) 2,621

13th STATE SENATE DISTRICT

100% of wards reporting

Melissa Winker (D) 16,364 (44%)

John Jagler (R) 19,125 (51%)

Spencer Zimmerman (Trump Conservative) 1,702 (5%)

Ben Schmitz (American

Solidarity) 194 (1%)

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS

100% of wards reporting

Jill Underly 526,286 (58%)

Deborah Kerr 386,392 (42%)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

CITY OF JEFFERSON

100% of wards reporting

Alderperson (four seats)

Jim Horn (inc.) 372

Toby Tully Jr. (inc.) 582

Peg Beyer (inc.) 532

Bill Brandel (inc.) 540

Laurie Teeter 495

CITY OF LAKE MILLS

100% of wards reporting

Alderperson (at large, one seat)

Michael Foster (inc.) 522

Catherine Bishop 699

TOWN OF AZTALAN

100% of wards reporting

Town chairman

Jeremy Chwala 205

Scott Masche (inc.) 193

Town supervisor (two seats)

Larry Christianson (inc.) 279

Dawn Miller 157

Michael Burow (inc.) 182

TOWN OF CONCORD

100% of wards reporting

Town Chairman

Erick Frommgen 226

Dale Konle 228

Town of Supervisor (two seats)

Lloyd Zastrow (inc.) 319

Diana Radtke 109

William Ingersoll (inc.) 355

TOWN OF IXONIA

100% of wards reporting

Town chairman

Perry Goetsch (inc.) 676

Tom Carey 615

Town Supervisor (two seats)

Peter Mark (inc.) 638

Rick Ziegler 701

Andrew Maduscha 481

Clark Eckert 592

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

100% of wards reporting

Town chairman

Brian Benisch (write-in) 137

Tom Buechel (write-in) 149

Referendum (advisory)

Shall the Town of Lake Mills borrow funds in an amount not to exceed $317,887.09 for the public purpose of contributing its share of the cost of constructing and equipping an addition to and remodeling the existing building for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS District, including acquiring the land located at 275 West Main Street, Cambridge, Wisconsin and consisting of approximately 1.0 acre and completing related site improvements?

√Yes 346

No 249

TOWN OF MILFORD

100% of wards reporting

Town chairman

Matthew Kaminski (inc.) 134

Steve Kube 136

TOWN of SULLIVAN

100% of wards reporting

Town supervisor (two seats)

Gary Jackson (inc.) 149

Barry Boos (inc.) 201

Paul Goeglein 170

TOWN OF WATERTOWN

100% of wards reporting

Chairman

John Thoma 311

Richard Gimler (inc.)

write-in) 121

DODGE COUNTY

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN

100% of wards reporting

Town Supervisors (one seat)

Nathan Earl Austin 259

David Guckenberger 305

TOWN OF CLYMAN

100% of wards reporting

Referendum (advisory)

Should the Town of Clyman Board purchase land for the purpose of building a new Town Hall in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin?

Yes 89

No 92

TOWN of LEBANON

100% of wards reporting

Town chairman

Gregory Fredrick 273

Scott Bilgrien 127

TOWN OF RUBICON

100% of wards reporting

Town supervisor No. 2

Jeffrey M. Neu (inc.) 189

Joel Gehring 312

Treasurer

Damian Schmitt 300

Kayla M. Haack 162

TOWN OF SHIELDS

100% of wards reporting

Town supervisor (two seats)

√Ron Johnson (inc.) 110

Steve Yohn 59

√Peter E. McFarland (inc.) 97

VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD

100% of wards reporting

Village President

Laurie A. Kuehl 157

Michael Grant (inc.) 138

VILLAGE of NEOSHO

100% of wards reporting

Village trustee

√Mike Weynand (inc.) 81

Liz Densmore (inc.) 52

√Jim Villwock 62

SCHOOLS

HUSTISFORD

100% of wards reporting

School Board (one seat)

Tracy Malterer (inc.) 463

Aaron Leitzke (write-in) 281

Referendum

Shall the Hustisford School District, Dodge County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses?

Yes 381

No 491

LAKE MILLS (two seats)

100% of wards reporting

Andrew Palmer 1.057

Ken Eimers 1,140

Brianna Behselich 1,287

WATERLOO (one seat)

100% of wards reporting

Angela Byers-Krantz 313

√Charles Crave 536

