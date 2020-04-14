JUNEAU — In the Dodgeland School District, voters approved a $17-million question on a two-thirds, one-third split with 905 votes in favor and 509 against. The money will address educational spaces, overall safety and infrastructure of the campus.
“It’s just amazing,” said Annette Thompson, Dodgeland district administrator. “It’s remarkable the support we received during a worldwide pandemic. The community really came out to support us.”
Thompson didn’t want to speculate on what stood out to help residents decide, but said the district was open with what they planned on doing if the referendum were to pass.
“They really trusted us,” Thompson said. “We kept the lines of communication open and held several public meetings about the referendum.”
Voters were asked April 7 to invest $17 million for district-wide facility improvements, which if approved, will result in an estimated reduction in the school portion of taxes by an estimated $40 per $100,000 of equalized property value for a period of 20 years.
This year, the Dodgeland School District will finish paying off the loan associated with building Dodgeland School. As a result, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will drop.
“This loan payment reduction gives the community the opportunity to re-invest in our school building to take care of maintenance and improve learning spaces with a slight reduction in taxes,” said David Beal, Dodgeland school board president.
The successful referendum focuses on three key areas of improvement:
• Infrastructure, such as replacing and repairing existing district-wide building systems, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and roofing; and capital improvements, such as the parking lot, the roof and replacement of some doors and windows.
• Improving school safety with the playground making sure it is protected for the students, traffic flow such as dropping and picking up of children at the school and improvements to the security to the district office entry.
• Updating learning spaces and expanding high school Tech Ed classrooms and labs, such as with addition of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) through automation, robotics, metals, woods, and Project Lead The Way, which is a hands-on curriculum for STEM; remodeling 4K classrooms to make them more engaging between instructor and students.
For the past year, the Dodgeland School District has been assessing the current state of the Dodgeland School building. A facilities study was completed by Bray Architects over the summer and these results were communicated to the public at two information sessions in September and October.
This fall, the Dodgeland School District conducted a district wide survey to gather the public’s feedback on potential improvement options. In December, the District presented the preliminary survey results to the community at a Dec. 9 school board meeting. Survey results indicated the majority of respondents would support potential infrastructure and educational improvements up to $20 million.
Voters in the district last approved a school building referendum May 9, 2000. A single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau.
Dodgeland sits on 50 acres, which was formerly farmland. The building itself is about 192,000 square feet.
In related news, Carla Nico defeated Bruce Haan for an at-large position on the Dodgeland School Board. Nico beat Haan by just 80 votes, 684-604 Monday. Nico will the fill the position vacated by Anthony Cox.
