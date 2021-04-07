JEFFERSON — Five candidates ran for four at-large seats on the Jefferson Common Council Tuesday, with incumbents Toby Tully, Peg Beyer, Bill Brandel, and newcomer Laurie Teeter meeting with success.

Alderman Jim Horn, with 372 votes, was voted off the panel.

Tully received 582 votes, while Beyer garnered 532, Brandel 540 and Teeter, 495.

