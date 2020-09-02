A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition after falling off a truck Aug. 26.
According to Watertown Police Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen, officers were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 26 to Brandt Quirk Park, 800 Carriage Hill Drive in Watertown following a 911 call of a boy who fell off a truck and was unconscious. Watertown EMS was also summoned to the scene.
Olsen said the 15-year-old boy was transported to Aurora Medical Center-Summit in Oconomowoc and eventually transported by UW Med Flight to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The boy is in critical condition, Olsen said.
The case remains active as detectives pursue additional information. The main investigating officer is Watertown Detective Jeremy Lingle.
Olsen asked residents with any related information to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.
