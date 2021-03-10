CONCORD — Upgrading of town equipment continued to be discussed at the Town of Concord board’s monthly meeting.
The board approved purchasing two new park/cemetery mowers, replacing three older mowers, which will be sold. The board also approved the purchase of a new skid steer, after viewing and discussing three different models and prices. The town also purchased an 8-foot used Farm King snowblower.
There were no zoning requests.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
The highway department reported long hours of snow plowing. Overhead doors were recently installed on the highway shop.
The board continues to hear complaints from town residents of unsightly properties and violations of Chapter 9. A letter was received from Matt Zangl, director of Planning & Zoning of Jefferson County pertaining to the zoning violations.
Complaints have been received from residents residing on Allen Road of semi-truck traffic coming off of County Highway F. The situation will be monitored for the number of semis traveling the town road.
Signs indicating no parking will be installed on the south side of Concord Inn, following complaints of a driveway being blocked.
Brad Bowen, head EMS and fire chief of Western Lakes, gave his monthly report.
On the April 6 election ballot, incumbent supervisor Erick Frommgen is seeking the chairman’s position. He will face challenger Dale Konle. Long time chairman, Bill Ingersoll, will seek the supervisor position, along with incumbent Lloyd Zastrow and newcomer Diana Radtke. Treasurer Jim Zastrow and Clerk Brian Neumann are running unopposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.