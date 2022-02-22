JEFFERSON — The signs are not always obvious, especially to Wisconsinites who are enculturated into such behavior, but the destructive affects of alcohol are, of course, far reaching across the state and Jefferson County is no exception.
In researching the opioid drug problem in the area for a recent series, Adams Publishing Group found disquieting information about misuse of the even-more-common substance in the community, alcohol.
According to information provided by Jefferson County Human Services Department Director Kathi Cauley, alcohol is, not surprisingly, by far the most heavily misused intoxicant in south-central Wisconsin. The degree to which alcohol dominates statistics, however, causes considerable concern to community leaders.
According to Jefferson County Human Services Department data, in 2021 there were 462 people — 57.5% of its client population for substance misuse issues — who came in for assistance for alcohol. The next highest percentage was 14.3%, with this population complaining of heroin addiction. Marijuana was far down the list, at 7.6%. Cocaine- and crack-addicted people comprised 3.86%.
Cauley said the average age of someone visiting human services for assistance with alcohol concerns is 40. The age range is 14 years-old up to age 73, with the trend being toward those under 40.
“We had more than 57% of the people requesting our outpatient mental health and substance use clinics services who are impacted by alcohol use disorder (in 2021),” Cauley said. “There are a number of evidence-based treatments that we use here and evidence-based community prevention practices for curtailing alcohol use. There are also people in the child welfare system impacted by alcohol use.”
Evidence-based practices are defined by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association as, “the integration of clinical expertise/expert opinion, evidence and client/patient/caregiver perspectives.”
The evidence-based practices the human services department uses are, in part, rooted in the American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria as its staff determines levels of care. They also determine when to make arrangements for detoxification services, inpatient hospitalization, residential treatment and how to achieve sober living in clients.
Emi Reiner, registered nurse and Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition/Drug Free Communities Project director from the health department, discussed the department’s evidence-based practices from what she called a “prevention perspective.”
“From the prevention side, we first identify local data and see what local conditions impact that data. For example, we know, through surveys, that there are an excessive number of alcohol ads in the community,” Reiner said. “Alcohol advertisements can initiate youth alcohol use and influence them to drink more, so we would try to impact policies and practices that would reduce alcohol ads. That is just one example. Encouraging the community to support alcohol compliance checks is another ‘best practice’ that reduces youth access to alcohol and we are working on this.”
“We provide an intensive outpatient program, as well as individual and group psychotherapy,” Cauley said. “We also make arrangements for people to have peer support/recovery coaches.”
According to the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, Jefferson County ranked 19th in the state’s 72 counties in 2020 for deaths attributable to alcohol, with 41. This was up considerably, from 20, in 2014. Of the alcohol-related deaths in 2020, 17 were described as “chronic,” while 24 were listed as “acute.”
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch and the state’s website explained that chronic alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations include those that are directly related to longterm alcohol use, such as liver cirrhosis and alcohol dependence. Acute alcohol deaths and hospitalizations usually come as a result of overindulgence, which can include alcohol poisoning.
Dodge County was 18th in Wisconsin in deaths attributable to alcohol in 2020, with 47 and was ranked 17th in 2014, with 28.
State records indicate that Jefferson County was ranked 20th in the state in 2020 for chronic alcohol-related emergency room visits, with 422. This can be compared to 386 in 2014. Dodge County was 22nd in 2020, with 375. This can be compared to its 378 in 2014.
In Jefferson County, there were 438 chronic alcohol hospital inpatient visits in 2020, giving the county a ranking of 17th in the state. This can be compared to 2014, when there were 306. In Dodge County, there were 407 chronic alcohol inpatient visits in 2020, giving it a ranking of 20th in the state. This can be compared to 335 in 2014.
Data on hospitalizations for acute alcohol problems was not available.
Cauley said many people who have alcohol use issues in Jefferson County experienced multiple adverse childhood experiences, or ACE’s. According to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, adverse childhood experiences have been linked to a range of negative outcomes in adulthood, such as abuse of alcohol.
“An ACE is a traumatic experience, which occurs prior to the age of 18, such as child physical or sexual abuse, having an incarcerated household member and exposure to domestic violence or parental divorce,” Cauley said.
The hospital’s statistics also indicate that living, as a child, with someone who has an alcohol-use disorder can create an ACE on its own.
Reiner’s data, which she obtained, in part, from the Centers for Disease Control’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, consistently showed that the prevalence of binge drinking is higher in Wisconsin — at 26% — than nationally, where it is 17%. In Jefferson County, the rate of binge drinking is 23%.
The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute defines binge-drinking as five or more drinks per occasion for men and four or more drinks for women. The estimated number of binge-drinking episodes per month among adults who binge in Wisconsin is 4.1.
And this has consequences that can be costly in many ways.
In Wisconsin, according to the University of Wisconsin, the estimated annual economic cost of binge drinking is $3.9 billion. These costs come in at $380 million for healthcare, $560 million for criminal justice, $2.6 billion in lost productivity and $354 million in other costs. The cost per resident works out to $666. The cost to government is $1.6 billion. The positive side of the financial ledger only shows that alcohol tax revenue collected in Wisconsin in 2018 totaled $60.9 million.
Data from the UW indicated that, in the most recent year of its study — 2018 — there were 6,151 alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes; 1,817 juvenile liquor law violations and 24,651 arrests for operating while intoxicated.
“Excessive alcohol use includes binge drinking, underage drinking and drinking while pregnant,” Reiner said. “According to the latest county health rankings, all Wisconsin counties exceed the national average for excessive drinking — at 17.6% — and Jefferson County was at 28% in 2021.
Reiner addressed what she called “the key messages for prevention” and said it’s important to start early.
“We know that alcohol is readily available in the Jefferson County community and this can lead to teen use,” she said. “More than half of the parents who took our parent survey last year reported that it was ‘easy’ or ‘very easy’ for youth to obtain alcohol. The time between early adolescence to the mid 20s is the period of ‘brain plasticity’ and introducing drugs during this stage can have negative long-term effects. Teens who start using drugs and/or alcohol can increase their chances of addiction and substance use disorders later in their lives. The key prevention message is to delay youth use and keep alcohol out of their hands.”
The more risk factors a teen has in his or her life, the more chance they may have for misusing alcohol or drugs.
“Genetics play a part, but environmental conditions play an even bigger part,” she said. “The way alcohol is used in the home and seen in the community create ‘social norms,’ and that can influence the way youth view alcohol and use it. There is also the ACE factor of substance misuse in the home. Research has shown that the more ACE’s a person has, the more likely they will be to develop substance use disorders and other health problems.”
Reiner said parents and members of the greater community, at large, have things they can do to help.
“We can make sure alcohol is secured in the home by locking it up,” she said. “We can educate ourselves and talk to our children — as early as age 8 — about alcohol use. We can reflect on the way we use alcohol ourselves and model healthy ways of coping and staying healthy for our children. We can make sure our businesses are checking ID’s and not selling to youth who are underage. We can also work, as a community, to prevent and minimize adverse childhood experiences.”
The good news is that drinking among Wisconsin youth has decreased almost 25% between 2011 and 2019. Reiner defined “youth” in this instance as being people between the ninth through 12th grades in the Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
“I hope we can keep up the good work,” Reiner said, adding the seemingly always-nagging bad news related to alcohol is that some of the overall data available for this story was collected before the pandemic began.
“And reports show that adults have engaged in more risky drinking patterns during the pandemic,” she said.
Next installment: How alcohol misuse affects law enforcement
