FORT ATKINSON — The Jefferson County Democrats will open an office on Main Street in Fort Atkinson on Saturday. The office is two doors from the river.
Democrats Mason Becker, candidate for the 38th Assembly District and Tom Palzewicz, candidate for the 5th congressional district, will be at the office from 11 a.m. to noon.
The two will be at the Watertown Democrat office from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
At the Fort Atkinson office, there will be a drawing at 11 a.m. for a blue fish sign.
The Fort Atkinson Democrat office will be open Tuesday and Thursdays from 2 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yard signs will be available at the office.
