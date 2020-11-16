With COVID-19 cases spiking, health officials are making an urgent plea to find more staff and city officials are beseeching the community to do its part to slow the spread of the virus.
“We have reached a critical point in our community’s fight against COVID-19; it is crucial that the public understand that the challenges we are facing are real and urgent,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “If we work together, we can reduce the spread and give our health care providers the balance they need to successfully fight this virus.”
Curt Oberholtzer agreed.
“COVID-19 is having an impact on our community and our employees. We are looking to hire support staff to supplement our current staff, including, registered nurses, patient care partners (CNAs, EMTs, LPNs), resident assistants (CNAs, CBRF) and hospitality associates (housekeeping),” said Oberholtzer, Watertown Regional Medical Center human resources director. “We want to remind everyone that Watertown Regional Medical Center provides a safe environment for our employees, just as we do our patients.”
For a complete listing of opportunities, visit https://www.watertownregional.com/work-at-wrmc. If individuals have any questions, they are urged to contact human resources recruiter Susan Demick at 920-262-4899.
Watertown Health Care Center Human Resources Director Charlie Vilmar is also urging licensed nurses (CNAs, LPNs and RNs) to apply.
“If you are new to the healthcare industry, we are also providing training and a path to get certified as a CNA,” Vilmar said.
To apply, visit the careers page https://jobs.apploi.com/profile/watertown-health-care-center or reach out to the facility by calling 920-261-9220. For more information on Watertown Health Care Center, visit https://www.watertownhcc.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/watertownhcc
If individuals have any questions, they can contact Vilmar at 561-464-1915 or email him at cvilmar@bedrockhcs.com
Marquardt Village invites any individuals, who are interested in applying for a position and would like to inquire about the process, to call human resources generalist Rachel Kuehl at 920-567-8353 or email her at rkuehl@marquardtmanagement.com. Interested individuals can also visit https://marquardtvillage.org/careers.
The City of Watertown and the Watertown Department of Public Health is also updating the community on the changes to its contact tracing, which have been put in place because of the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
“At this point the contact tracers are only going to attempt one phone call for positive cases and continue sensitive contact tracing,” said Carol Quest, Watertown Department of Public Health director and health officer. “After we have made one attempt, we will send a letter to the individual testing positive for notification purposes. Our positive cases trajectory has not decreased, and we simply cannot continue multiple phone call attempts to reach every individual who tests positive for the virus.”
McFarland urges the community to find small ways to help slow the spread. The City of Watertown is asking residents to remember how critical it is to continue to wear their face coverings, continue to practice social distancing and stay home if they are experiencing illness. These small steps make huge impacts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We recently reported more COVID-19 deaths in our community, as well as a seven-day rolling average of 47 new cases per day,” McFarland said.
“We have reached a point where we simply cannot keep up with the volume of cases Watertown is experiencing. We are in a very critical position,” she said.
For local information and statistics, visit https://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/covid-19_community_updates/index.php
