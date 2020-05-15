The Tobacco Free Community Partnership Dodge Jefferson Waukesha is proud of its Wisconsin Win program as percentage of youth using tobacco products decreases.
The Wisconsin Wins program is a science-based, state-level initiative designed to decrease youth access to tobacco products. WI Wins was launched more than 15 years ago as part of a comprehensive approach to help prevent youth access to tobacco. Eighty percent of adult tobacco users started using tobacco products before the age of 18, so retailers play a crucial role in keeping tobacco products and now vaping products from youth.
The Tobacco Free Community Partnership Dodge Jefferson Waukesha and youth volunteers have completed the 2019 compliance checks for Dodge and Jefferson Counties. There were a total of 121 compliance checks completed throughout the counties in 2019 with four sales to underage youth for a 3.3% non-compliance rate for Dodge and Jefferson counties. This was a decrease from 2018 results which was a 6.5% non-compliance rate in Dodge County and Jefferson County.
The WI Wins program uses positive reinforcement to reduce illegal tobacco and now vaping product sales, said David Gilbert, tobacco compliance specialist. It congratulates local clerks who do not sell tobacco products to youth, while educating those who do. Research has shown that WI Wins tobacco compliance checks are an effective way to reduce the sale of tobacco to minors. Dodge and Jefferson county clerks have been checking IDs and keeping tobacco products out of the hands of youth. Underage tobacco and now vaping devises use is associated with future substance abuse and behavior problems.
Additionally, with the increase of new, flavored tobacco and vaping products, the community needs to be more aware about the risks of these addictive products, Gilbert said. Many are discreet, flavorful, and less expensive than more ‘traditional’ tobacco like cigarettes. Tobacco is still the number one cause of pre-mature death in the United States and is completely preventable. When youth are not able to access tobacco products, WI Wins is working.
For more information on how to make sure employees are educated on the law, visit the website WITobaccoCheck.org for free training resources. For more information on how to get involved in the coalition or for a presentation on other tobacco products including E-cigarettes, contact Troy Barnett at Troy.Barnett@lung.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.