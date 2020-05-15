The Watertown Parsk and Rec Department officials hope to have an update in the next few weeks for adult softball, youth soccer and baseball. The department is continuing to work on contingency plans that would give participants a safe and quality experience. Registrations are being accepted. Deadlines have been extended with late fees waived.
Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department has suspended all indoor pool programming until further notice.
Despite suspending some of activities, the department is accepting registration for a variety of future recreational programming, as well as, offering new virtual/at-home activities of interest to the community. One can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Registration forms are available on the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Forms can also be sent email or by mail. Call the office at 920-262-8080 for those requests.
Because the senior population is more prone to illnesses, all future activities have been canceled at the senior center. All Watertown Senior Center programming activities including bingo, card games, movies, and Wii bowling, are canceled until further notice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all city park playgrounds, and the fitness pad at Brandenstein Park are all closed until further notice.
Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park, batting cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk parks and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. There is a 10 person limit and social distancing is required at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one hour time limit per court. To reserve a batting cage and court time, go to the RecDesk Website at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Brandt/Quirk tennis courts and park bathrooms remain closed.
The opening of the Watertown Aquatic Center has been suspended indefinitely.
