The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the ongoing threat of COVID-19 has canceled another big event this summer.
Both Milwaukee’s city and county Fourth of July celebrations are not going to happen in 2020.
The city gave a statement saying there would be no Fourth of July parades or picnic. The county has canceled the July 3 Lakefront fireworks show.
American Family Insurance, T&M Partners, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee County Parks announced the fireworks cancellation in a press release Monday.
“The continuing uncertainty of the pandemic and concern for the health and safety of participants made it the right decision. American Family looks forward to continuing our support of this iconic community event in 2021,” Judd Schemmel, American Family Insurance associate vice president of community investments and partnerships, said in a news release.
