A 31-year-old man from St. Paul, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Jonathan A. Brown was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94, west of State Highway 26.
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a driving complaint aired by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office. The complaint stated a white sports utility vehicle was unable to maintain its lane or speed and was reported to be heading west on Interstate 94 from State Highway 67 in Waukesha County. A caller reported that the vehicle had almost struck both another vehicle and a guardrail.
A trooper located the vehicle near Johnson Creek and after observing driving behavior including driving well under the speed limit and over the center line, initiated a traffic stop west of Highway 26 in Jefferson County.
Upon approach, the trooper observed signs of possible impairment, and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was then arrested for operating under the influence first offense with passengers under 16 years of age.
A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded firearm, which was taken as evidence. The children were released into their mothers custody.
The driver was then transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
The driver is being issued charges for operating under the influence first offense with passengers under 16 years of age and deviation from designated lane.
