The Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Watertown Police Department on Tuesday executed a no-knock search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South Church Street, apprehending five people on drug charges.
According to Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen, citizen information and surveillance of the property revealed that subjects were allegedly selling heroine and fentanyl.
According to Olsen, the names of the people taken into custody will be released when they are officially charged. He said, however, that arrested in the incident were a 19-year-old female for maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivery of fentanyl; a 51-year-old female for maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivery of fentanyl; a 20-year-old male for delivery of fentanyl, delivery of THC and a warrant through another department; a 25-year-old male for municipal possession of marijuana and a 25-year-old male for municipal possession of marijuana.
“This investigation is still active, while police follow available leads,” Olsen said, adding anyone with information on this or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660, or report it anonymously by texting WTTN and the tip to Tip411 (847411).
