The Watertown Police Department found itself in another dangerous chase this week — this one early Tuesday morning.
The Tuesday pursuit followed one Sunday morning that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing in a roundabout south of the city, with one person being injured.
According to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen, the pursuit Tuesday began at 1:05 a.m. when an officer from his department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Market Street after its driver did not stop for a stop sign.
“Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the city,” Olsen said. “The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of South 8th Street where three occupants got out of the vehicle. One of the subjects complied with the commands of the officers on scene. The other occupants refused to listen to commands.”
Olsen said officers used their Tasers and were able to take the party into custody.
The operator of the vehicle, 26-year-old Brianna Lynn Tobias of 406 1/2 S. 8th St., Watertown was ultimately transported to the Jefferson County Jail. She is charged with one count of refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest and faces possible other charges.
“The other occupants face charges as well,” Olsen said, noting Tobias was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center for a blood draw for the OWI arrest, but did not receive any medical treatment. “The other two occupants were males, 20 and 25 years-old. They face possible charges for resisting arrest.”
The 25 year-old male was also stun gunned, but did not require medical treatment. All are residents of the Watertown area.
An investigation remains active and an arrest pending following a high-speed chase in Watertown early Sunday morning in which the speed of a fleeing vehicle reached 100 mph as the driver was traveling down South Church Street.
According to the Watertown Police Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a Watertown Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Church Street after he noticed the driver of the gray Nissan Altima had failed to turn on the vehicle’s headlights.
“Upon the officer turning on the red and blue emergency lights of squad, the driver quickly accelerated south on South Church Street,” Olsen said. “The officer then activated the siren and pursued the vehicle.”
Olsen said that, during the pursuit, the vehicle traveled through a red traffic control light and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit was terminated because of what Olsen said was the fleeing motorist’s “reckless driving.”
The vehicle was located by law enforcement officials shortly after, just outside the city limits, near Jefferson Road, in Jefferson County.
A female from the vehicle being chased was treated for injuries after the crash.
