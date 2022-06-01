For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Jun 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 4:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Thursday at 9:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male, but the call was cancelled on arrival.— Thursday at 11:03 a.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a male.— Thursday at 5:12 p.m. to the N1600 Block of County Highway E for a female.— Friday at 1:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of Louisa Street for a male.— Friday at 1:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.— Friday at 7:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Friday at 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.— Friday at 11:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.— Friday at 11:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Wokoka Street for a male.— Friday at 1:39 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Friday at 6:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for a male.— Saturday at 5:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Drive for a male.— Saturday at 6:58 a.m. to Highway 26 for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Saturday at 9:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Riverview Lane for a female.— Saturday at 2:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Saturday at 4:54 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.— Saturday at 9:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a female.— Saturday at 9:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Sunday at 5:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male.— Sunday at 6:58 a.m. to Highway 26 for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Sunday at 9:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Riverview Lane for a female.— Sunday at 2:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Sunday at 4:54 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.— Sunday at 9:26 p.m. to the 800 bLock of Labaree Street for a female.— Sunday at 9:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Saturday at 11:09 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a burn complaint.— Sunday at 11:09 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a burn complaint. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Memorial Day activities planned in the area Watertown students receive $500,000 in scholarships All roads open to ATV/UTV drivers Ten Goslings advance to state track and field meet Not done yet: Sixth seeded Goslings advance to sectional Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.