FORT ATKINSON — The Jefferson County GOP will hold its annual fall fundraiser Nov. 13 at Jansen’s Banquet Hall, 1245 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson with keynote speaker Kevin Hermening.

A social will be at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A program and silent auction follow.

Hermening, now a financial advisor from Mosinee, was the youngest of the Americans held hostage by Islamic terrorists for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran from 1979 to 1981. The hostages were freed on Jan. 20, 1981, President Ronald Reagan’s Inauguration Day.

Hermening will share his experiences in captivity and the tragedy in the desert during the failed rescue mission. To this day, Hermening challenges Americans to remember sacrifices made by military men and women in service to the country.

Tickets are $40 Single; $75 couple. RSVP with payment due Nov. 1. Mail to Jefferson County Republican Party, PO Box 14, Watertown, WI 53094.

