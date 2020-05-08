MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development released three different potential Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund exhaustion paths based on certain assumptions.
As of May 6, the Trust Fund balance stood at $1,862,656,170.
Assuming 300,000 weekly claims are filed, with 255,000 of those payable, that would amount to $82,875,000. The fund would last for for 24.4 weeks, or be exhausted by Oct. 11.
Assuming 200,000 weekly claims are filed, with 170,00 payable, that would amount to $55,250,000. The fund would be exhausted by Jan. 3, 2021. Under the scenario of 100,000 claims, with 85,000 payable at $27,625,000, the fund would be exhausted on Sept. 19, 2021.
Currently unemployment insurance is experiencing unprecedented claim volume with over 300,000 weekly claims per week. This is 194% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession. Due to the uncertain future impacts of COVID-19, it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience this high volume of claims and for how long this may occur. For this reason, it is difficult to project when or even if the UI Trust Fund may exhaust and Wisconsin will need to borrow from the federal government in order to pay benefits, as it did during the Great Recession.
The main driver of when or if Wisconsin will exhaust the UI Trust Fund depends primarily upon the level of weekly claims UI receives going forward. The three hypothetical scenarios range from a high of 255,000 payable claims per week to a low of 85,000 payable claims per week.
The analysis below is based on the average weekly benefit amount of $325; 85% of claims will paid from state Regular UI; and 94% of benefits will be charged to the UI Trust Fund.
The analysis does not include future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue, which would be deposited into the Trust Fund, prolonging the viability of the fund beyond the scenarios.
