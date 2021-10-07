Hartford man sentenced in woman’s death

JUNEAU — A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court and sentenced to prison following the overdose death of a 28-year-old woman in 2019 at an Ashippun residence.
Mitchell McDonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, entered a no-contest plea during his sentencing hearing.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries found McDonald guilty and sentenced him to four years and five months in prison and six years of extended supervision.
As conditions of McDonald’s extended supervision, he may not possess any controlled substances without a doctor’s prescription. He also may not have any contact with known drug dealers. He may not enter any establishment whose primary business involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. McDonald must also must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff deputies responded to a possible drug overdose, at 2:45 a.m. April 19, 2019. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies found evidence of drug use in the room.
Deputies spoke to the victim’s brother later that day.
According to the criminal complaint, he told them that McDonald was a close family friend and a heroin addict. McDonald grew up in Ashippun and resided with the family of the victim. The brother allegedly said McDonald admitted to him that he obtained the heroin and later provided it to the victim. McDonald also said he wanted to cooperate with police, but did not want to be taken into custody, the complaint stated.
McDonald spoke to police later that day. He told him he did not intend to run, but did not want to go through withdrawals in jail. He said the heroin was purchased in Milwaukee a day earlier after the victim asked him to get it for her. McDonald said he had only given the victim a small amount of the drug, the complaint states.
When questioned by investigators, McDonald said, “Yea, I screwed up, but I did dope with some girl that killed her resting on my shoulders,” the complaint stated. It’s unclear what McDonald meant by that statement to authorities, according to the criminal complaint.
The autopsy was completed on Aug. 9, 2019, which showed that the victim died of fentanyl intoxication.
McDonald was previously convicted of delivering heroin in 2015 in Waukesha County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.