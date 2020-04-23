In the spirit of governmental consistency and modern public transparency, members of the Watertown Common Council met for their second remote session by phone and computer Tuesday, hearing from the mayor that the city remains in a COVID-19-induced upheaval, with no end in sight.
After the election of Council President Chris Ruetten, alderman in District No. 3, Mayor Emily McFarland provided another of her COVID-19 updates on life in the city under coronavirus lockdown.
McFarland said the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended to May 26 and that when the state sends out its daily briefings, city officials are inundated with calls from the public regarding how life here will be affected. She said she has been hoping state officials would contact municipal leaders shortly before they make their updates public, to allow local heads of government to develop answers to eventual questions.
“We hope there can be some kind of an embargo on this information (to allow us to be prepared for the questions from the public),” she said.
McFarland said the city is prepared to perform “advocacy” efforts on behalf of local businesses, such as fabric stores and similar places, so they can hold soft openings if the COVID-19 virus appears to be stabilizing or waning.
McFarland said she is also in frequent contact with State Rep. Steve Jagler, R-Watertown, and Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to maintain valuable state contacts for the city.
“I go to many levels of government to express our city’s needs,” she said, adding she also has contacts with Jefferson and Dodge County leaders, as well as others who work in area healthcare.
According to the mayor, the city’s yard waste site is open and the street department’s yard is available for the drop-off of larger waste items. She said city tennis courts will also soon be open at most of their locations for limited singles play. Team play of any kind, in any sport, is currently prohibited state-wide.
City offices remain closed, as they have been for the past four to five weeks, but McFarland said city services remain basically the same.
“Staff is chipping away at its regular work. They are just doing it a little differently,” McFarland said.
Watertown police officers are wearing face masks when they have close contact with members of the public and the city is working “every avenue possible” to obtain PPE’s, according to the mayor. McFarland said cloth face coverings are still needed at area hospitals, but city workers seem to be sufficiently equipped for now.
McFarland said the city is, in limited fashion, using fire department ultra-violet light boxes to decontaminate smaller items such as keys.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said the department continues to monitor area businesses to make sure they are in compliance with the Safer-at-Home order. To date, two businesses have been charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with violations and charges are currently pending on a third.
Kaminski told the council and mayor it takes “numerous calls” for the department to actually become concerned enough about violations to recommend charges at the state level. He said the department is seeking voluntary compliance first.
Also Tuesday, the council approved the city’s purchase of a new ambulance for the fire department and EMS.
The new ambulance will cost $269,950 and will be purchased from Life Line Emergency Vehicles. Money for the purchase will be taken from the city’s 2020 Capital Budget. According to the fire department, a new ambulance, a 2013 model, has been needed for about the past four years.
The council also extended the city’s declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak through May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.