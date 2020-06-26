Youth Baseball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth ages 5-9 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office.
Adult Softball League — The department is currently accepting team registration for its EZ Pace Adult Softball League on Monday nights. Team fee and roster is due by June 29. Season begins on July 6. Cost is $275 per team. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office.
Rock River Day Camp — Spend the summer in the beautiful confines of Riverside Park. This camp is open to children who are 4K graduates through 5th grade graduates. New this year is that the camp is being held in two-week increments. Activities include field trips, arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more. The city also has a program for Junior Day Camp Leaders — kids who have graduated 6th through 8th grades can be a part of camp and learn a new role as an assistant. Registration is now being taken for both programs. Check online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com to find more information and to reserve a child’s space.
Kayaks are here — Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weekday reservations must be done by 4 p.m., weekend reservations must be made before noon on Fridays. Available hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $10/hour for city residents and $15/hour for non-city residents. Coast Guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian; children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will be used only on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Indoor Pool — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department has suspended all indoor pool programming until further notice. The city and school district are working together on a plan to open safely.
Senior Center Programming Activities — Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, movies, wii bowling, scrabble, etc.) remain suspended. However, the Watertown Senior Center will be able to allow independent walking and use of stationary exercise equipment for seniors on a limited basis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning on June 29. One-hour time slots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five walkers and five exercisers per time slot. Face masks (participants must provide their own) must be worn and social distancing will be in effect. Sign up in advance is required. Call 920-262-8080 for more information and to reserve a time slot.
Park Amenities Update — The city has added a limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Batting Cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on our RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Please watch the Facebook page for updates.
Tree Climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree-climbing experiences. Easy to follow instructions will get you climbing immediately and at your own pace. Climb as high as you wish and enjoy the view. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7-adult. This class will be held July 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $35/city resident or $52.50/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Preregistration is required. Limited space is available. Early registration is highly recommended.
Discount Tickets Available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular price. These tickets may be purchased in the office during business hours. Attractions include the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.
American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course With Optional Child & Infant CPR And First Aid — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and more. In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Two different class sessions are being offered: Tuesday July 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Wednesday July 8 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course; or Mondays, July 13 and 20 from 4-8 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Monday July 27 from 4-8 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infact First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available in each class. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Stay Home Alone Class — Feel more at ease leaving your child home alone with this award-winning program. This course will go over first aid basics, fire safety, family emergencies, internet safety and other basic guidelines to follow when home alone. This class is open to children 8-12 years. Class will be held on Tuesday July 21 and Thursday July 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $30/city residents and $45/non-city residents. Forms are available at the Park & Rec office, or register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.