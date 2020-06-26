Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.