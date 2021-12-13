JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors decided at their executive committee last week to schedule a meeting in early 2022 on how to allocate its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The discussion at the executive committee was to hold a special meeting in January or early February in which all wishes by the public and private interests would be laid out for the full county board,” said Kira Sheahan-Malloy, Dodge County Board supervisor.
The executive committee’s decision came on the heels of a presentation by Horicon Mayor James Grigg, who spoke on a potential housing project for his city.
Sheahan-Malloy said she wants to see all projects requesting funds through ARPA presented at one time. She said spending the money on a housing project is valuable, but was concerned with different groups bringing their proposals to the county board by piecemeal.
In November, Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke proposed the idea of creating an ad hoc committee to handle the ARPA disbursements. However, it was voted down with some on the executive committee wanting the entire county board to have a say in how the funds are spent.
Executive committee members said in the near future, details will be made available to public and private leaders on how they can contact and work with Dodge County leaders to express their interest in ARPA funding.
Dodge County is expected to receive nearly $17 million in ARPA funding.
