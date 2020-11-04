MADISON — Incumbent Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, received 22,786, or 59% of the votes, in the election Tuesday to retain her seat as representative of the 38th Assembly District in southeastern Wisconsin.
Dittrich defeated Democratic opponent Melissa Winker, who received 16,162 or 41% of the tally.
Dittrich has been a State Assembly representative since 2018.
“I am incredibly grateful for all the support, love, prayers, and votes to carry us through this election cycle and to a victory,” she said. “The left tried to steal this election away from the residents of this district by dumping an incredible amount of money into this race. However, the people spoke definitively, taking a stand to choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness over socialism and government overreach.”
Dittrich said the victory was not just a victory for her, but for the people of the district.
“In my first term, I promised to be open to discussion and new ideas, listening to constituents from around the entire district. I pledge to continue these practices, and work to move our state forward as we tackle the challenges facing our state,” she said.
Dittrich’s most recent committee memberships have included the committees on Financial Institutions, Jobs and the Economy, Labor and Integrated Employment, Medicaid Reform and Oversight, Small Business Development, Ways and Means, Workforce Development as vice chair and Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption as chairwoman.
She said she felt the greatest challenge going into the next legislative session will be in addressing workforce difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Workers have been terribly harmed by this pandemic with unemployment claims not being processed in a timely fashion, jobs being furloughed or lost altogether, and attempting to work while children are sent home to participate in virtual schooling,” she said. “As Wisconsin is required by law to balance our state budget, I have great concerns about our state’s fiscal condition going into 2021. We will need to make hard decisions with many demands on the state in the next biennium. Of course, the issue of race and policing is ongoing. I am eager to see how we can work on these difficulties in a bipartisan fashion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.